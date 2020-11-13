DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Northeast Community Fund in Decatur will distribute 3,500 Thanksgiving baskets this holiday.
The COVID-19 pandemic created stress for many Macon County families. Angel Lawrence, executive director of the fund, said officials saw the need in the community and knew they needed to help.
"We saw that there was a need this year to fill of void of distributing Thanksgiving baskets (and) we decided to take it on," Lawrence said.
The baskets are filled with a variety of Thanksgiving food items, in addition to other food baskets items.
"We try our best to serve families who need food boxes as well as other needs here at the Northeast Community Fund," Lawrence said.
The Northeast Community Fund relies on the communities support. To help the organization, click here.
