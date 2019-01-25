Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Single digit temperatures have the cities homeless and low income seeking warm coats, hats, gloves and scarves from various local agencies.
The Northeast Community Fund in Decatur is requesting donations of coats of all sizes and sleeping bags for the homeless. Many homeless individuals prefer to stay on the streets.
Northeast is also distributing backpacks that include hats, gloves, bottled water, some food items, toiletries and hand warmers. The backpacks can be refilled every 30 days.
Northeast will launch its thirds annual Love Thy Neighbor fund raising campaign in February. Donations can be made through its website or dropped off at its office at 825 N. Water Street in Decatur. The organization also provides food to those in need.
“Ten dollars would help feed a family with 35-pound box of food,” said board member Regan Deering.
Northeast does not receive any state or local tax dollars. It operates entirely on donations.