Decatur, Ill (WAND) – A major fundraiser and the launch of a mobile food pantry are on tap for the Northeast Community Fund in Decatur.
The “Love Thy Neighbor” fundraiser is in its 4th year. It will take place during the entire month of February. Northeast provides food, clothing and other essentials to those in need in the Decatur community. Donations can be made online at Northeastcommunityfund.org.
The mobile food pantry will deliver boxes of food to individuals who don’t have the ability to get to Northeast’s Decatur facility. The mobile food pantry will bring food to senior citizens, low income and the disabled. There may also be future plans to provide food to low income Decatur elementary school students.