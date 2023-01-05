(WAND WEATHER) - Northern counties across the WAND viewing area like Ford and Iroquois are experiencing partly snow-covered roads.
Blue means blowing snow and or areas of icing.
Green indicates bridges that are prone to icing.
Orange notes roadways that are susceptible to icing.
Purple is scattered snow covered roads due to blowing snow.
Red indicates steep grades.
Yellow is scattered snow covered roads due to blowing.
