ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WAND) - McHenry County is training educations to help children struggling with mental health issues.
The Daily Herald reports the county mental health board is working with 17 school districts to have Youth Mental Health First Aid training instructors in August. This comes after information from the National Alliance on Mental Illness shows one in five children age 13 to 18 have experienced a severe mental illness.
This five day training in August would train teachers in crisis management among other things. Training will be primarily for middle and high school administrators, special education staff, social workers and psychologists.
In January, the mental health board approved up to $40,000 in subsidies to allocate to Youth Mental Health First Aid training after new state mandate required school boards to address mental health concerns.