DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Animals at Northgate Pet Clinic will be offering up smooches for a Kissing Booth fundraiser.
The Kissing booth will be open from 8-12 and again from 1-5 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14.
In honor of Valentines Day, this week Valentines boxes will be out next to the fireplace to allow clients to place Valentines in for their favorite staff members.
Pets belonging to staff will be Smooching for Donations to two rescues, Hudson's Halfway home and Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County.