Counties in Central Illinois have not seen a huge surge from the Christmas holiday, but officials say more time will tell. Shelby County said there was little to no change since the Christmas holiday. Vermilion County Health officials say there was a small uptick, and Champaign deputy health administrator and epidemiologist Awais Vaid says there was not a huge bump, but there may be more cases in the coming weeks.
Vaid says he believes that people learned from the Thanksgiving holiday to make an effort to celebrate virtually.
"People were paying attention to it and they were doing Thanksgiving get-togethers virtually and that's why we did not see a bump between thanksgiving and new years", Vaid said. Christmas should yield less than New Year, he says.
"[Christmas] is much more intimate, more family oriented. It's gathering around the table with close knit family, but with New Years you have much more celebration and fun. You're glad 2020 is over and you're looking forward to the new year and your socializing with many more people." He is hopeful for the coming weeks.
"If we can get through the next two weeks, and our case positivity rates still stays low, the governor is going to relax some of those mitigation efforts and we will be open for indoor dining."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.