SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Health experts at HSHS St. John's Hospital say that it's not too late to receive a flu vaccine for the 2022-2023 flu season.
While the season typically peaks from December to March, it can continue through May. Staying up to date with vaccines is important as the effect takes some time.
"It takes about two weeks for your body to adjust to the vaccine and build up antibodies, so the sooner you get the vaccine the better,” says Dr. Erica Conrad, a family medicine physician with HSHS Medical Group in Rochester. “If you have not received the flu vaccine for this season, now is the perfect time.”
Flu vaccines are typically available at pharmacy chains, health departments, and primary care physician offices.
HSHS Medical Group has vaccines available to the public at the following walk-in locations with no appointment necessary.
HSHS Medical Group Priority Care
1836 S. MacArthur Blvd.
Springfield, IL 62704
Seven days a week, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
HSHS Medical Group Walk-in Lab
2901 Old Jacksonville Rd.
Springfield, IL 62704
Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Information about this season's vaccine, typical symptoms, and ways to limit flu spread can be found at cdc.gov/flu
