(WAND) - A convicted murderer in Wisconsin has allegedly confessed to killing Teresa Halbach, the photographer who's 2005 killing was covered in the Netflix series, "Making a Murderer."
Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were convicted of the murder, but both claim they are innocent.
Halback was killed Halloween night after visiting Avery's property to take photos of vehicles he was selling for auto trader magazines.
Teresa HalbachHalbach Family via Herald Times Reporter/AP
A second docuseries on the case, "Convicting a Murderer," is currently in the works by director Shawn Rech.
In an interview with Newsweek, Rech said as his crew was filming the series, they were given a confession by a "notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin." While that inmate's identity has not been made public, Rech said it is not Avery or Dassey.
"We haven't confirmed the legitimacy of the confession, but seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams," he said.
"Having been in production for 20 months, we've uncovered an unfathomable amount of information and evidence that is leading us to the truth. Our investigation does not end here," he continued.
Avery's lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, said in a tweet Monday that her office has received the handwritten confession, but said it is "worthless unless it is collaborated."
Laura Nirider, an attorney for Dassey, tweeted they are aware of the alleged confession.
Brendan Dassey is escorted into court for his sentencing in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, in 2007.Eric Young / The Times Reporter via AP
Avery and Dassey were given life sentences in 2007 for Halbach's murder.
Dassey was 16 when he told investigators that he helped his uncle rape and murder the photographer and then dispose of her body.
No physical evidence linked Dassey to the crime. Some have argued the statements he gave to investigators were improperly obtained. He did not have a lawyer or parent present, and he has a very low IQ.
Avery and Dassey have said they were framed for the murder by officers who were angry with Avery for suing the county over his wrongful conviction for a sexual assault. Avery spent 18 years in prison for a different crime before DNA proved he was innocent.