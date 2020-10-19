(WAND) - October marks the three-year anniversary of the #MeToo movement and according to a misconduct reporting app, workplace harassments have increased almost 30 percent in the past several months.
A mobile app now helps stop sexual harassment and misconduct before it begins. #Notme is an app, available on Android and iPhone, that allows employees to safely report any misconduct in the workplace.
#NotMe helps bridge the gap of trust between employees and employers. LeBaron Meyers, the president and chief business officer of #NotMe Solutions, said she wants more people to be aware of their options when it comes to reporting sexual harassment.
"We want more awareness, more prevention, more course correction, by giving people a really easy safe way to speak up earlier and giving companies a much better way to listen to their employees," Meyers told WAND News.
Meyers said it takes less than three minutes to report misconduct through the app.
The app is available for a free download on the Apple and Android store.
