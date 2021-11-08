CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple November COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been announced by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The clinics are part of a partnership between the health department and Carle Health, OSF HealthCare, Christie Clinic, Promise Healthcare and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
A full list of clinics is attached to this story in a PDF document.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.