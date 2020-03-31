(WAND) - With people stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is likely a good time to fill out 2020 Census paperwork.
The once-a-decade process began earlier this year, when households across America were sent Census invitations in the mail. Each household is required to fill out a few questions about how is (or will be) living in the home on April 1, 2020.
A Decatur leader is reminding people the process is important, and one that will prove to affect everyone's daily lives.
"Affordable housing, youth programs, public transportation, health care options and school funding," said Decatur Economic Development Coordinator Tim Dudley. "I would say if those things I named off mean a lot to you, then you get that Census filled out and get it sent in."
He added Census results help the government determine how many seats in Congress go to each state and where billions of dollars in federal funding will go.
People can take the census at this link, by sending back their invitation through the mail or by calling the number provided in that document.