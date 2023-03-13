DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The February derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train in Ohio has federal agencies taking a hard look at safety in the railroad industry. While local first responders indicate they are ready if a similar incident were to happen here.
The National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB, launched a special investigation into Norfolk Southern Railway’s organization and safety culture last week. It went on to urge the company to obtain input regarding safety from its employees.
Congress is moving to pass a rail safety act. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, tells WAND News he has signed on to a measure which require wayside defect detectors to be placed on tracks every ten miles. He says currently they are located from twenty miles. It was one of those detectors which alerted the NS crew in Ohio there was a overheating axle moments before the derailment.
NTSB is also looking at protective aluminum housing covers which were on vinyl chloride tank cars which derailed and caught fire. NTSB is trying to determine if the covers melted in the fire possibly damaging pressure relief devices.
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw told Congress Norfolk Southern “runs a safe railroad.”
