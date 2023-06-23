EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WAND) – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) wrapped up two days of hearings in this town where nearly half of the town’s population of 5,000 had to be evacuated when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed on February 3rd. The previous day the train had stopped in Decatur, Illinois.
The NTSB is clearly concerned about the railroad’s railcar inspection practices. The train was inspected three times in its trip from Madison, Illinois until it derailed in Ohio. The train, 32N, had problems shortly after leaving Decatur when an end of train device (EOT) stopped the train indicating air pressure problems with brakes. The stop lasted 2 hours.
As the WAND News I-TEAM reported in May the train was forced to stop in Indiana when a knuckle coupling a tank car with the car next to it broke causing the train to separate. The crew had to replace the knuckle in the dark in about 10-degree February weather.
Jason Cox of the Transportation Communications Union told the NTSB carmen who inspect the train get very little time to inspect individual cars. He testified carmen are only allowed about 30 seconds per side to inspect each side of the railcar.
The NTSB is expected to finish its investigation in early 2024.
