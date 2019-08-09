TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man who broke into the Christian County Courthouse while naked and assaulted police officers been sentenced.
Brandon Emery, 28, was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty in June. Prosecutors asked for the 13 years, which would have been the maximum possible sentence.
He will have to serve 50 percent of the 12-year term.
Emery was charged with burglary and criminal damage to property after the Sept. 20, 2018 break-in.
Investigators said he was under the influence of an intoxicating compound after midnight, when he was caught on camera damaging a metal detector in the Christian County Courthouse.
When police responded, Emery was aggressive and hit two Taylorville officers before they used a stun gun to arrest him.
According to Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, Emery was transferred from Taylorville Memorial Hospital to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield the following evening and left that hospital with an IV still in his arm. Investigators were able to track him down after they were notified of his escape on Sept. 21.
The criminal damage to property charge was dropped in exchange for the burglary guilty plea.