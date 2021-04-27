DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Roll up your sleeves. That is the message from health officials after new data from the Centers for Disease Control found fewer people are getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I think some people are getting frightened by some of the talk, and quite frankly some of the misinformation," Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, said.
The CDC said about 8% of Americans have missed their second dose, and the numbers are similar in central Illinois. Champaign County officials said between 5% and 7% of people have not received their second shot. In Sangamon County, between 6% and 8% of people are still waiting.
"If it is a matter of scheduling. Don't let that stop you from getting your second vaccine,” Gail O’Neil, director of public health for Sangamon County, said.
The CDC said more analysis is needed to determine why so many people are missing the second dose, but some doctors think it could be recent news of side effects from the Johnson and Johnson shot. The White House is encouraging people to rethink opting out.
"The second dose is critical to getting the maximum level of protection," Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary said.
Health officials like O’Neil said even if you have not received the second dose yet, it “is not too late to get the second dose."
The CDC said one in four Americans are now fully vaccinated. Health officials believe we’ll see the pace of vaccinations slow down, but they hope to have things opened further by the Fourth of July.
Gov. JB Pritzker said some of the disparity in numbers could be people are getting their two different shots in two separate locations. Illinois health officials will be reaching out to those who have received just one of the two shots.
