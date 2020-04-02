MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - There are still only 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.
45 tests have been completed. There were 2 previously reported positive tests, 28 negative tests, and 15 test results still pending.
16 Macon County residents have been tested outside of
Macon County, with 16 negative test results.
If you experience symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, do not just go to a hospital emergency room or doctor’s office immediately unless it is a true emergency.
Call your primary care physician first. If you do not have a primary care physician in place at this time, you can call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872-3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. Route 36 East will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.