DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Parents share their frustrations as their students get waitlisted for summer school programs in the Decatur Public Schools district.
"These kids are just so far behind," said mother of three Sammantha Barrera. She said this past year has been exhausting for her as a parent and she knows it has been extremely hard on teachers as they try to catch students up academically.
"Now, you know, they do need that extra boost to learn and get to where they're supposed to be at with the state guidelines," Barrera said.
But for many, it has been hard to find a spot. Barrera said two of her kids were accepted, but her 7-year-old who has epilepsy and had to miss a lot of school this past year was not.
"I was very upset because the other two kids got in and you know, here she is, she's the one that needs help right now and she's not gonna get it," Barrera said.
Now she has to figure out how to juggle different programs if she can even find one with openings.
"There are no openings anywhere, not even with like, day cares, or anything, there's just nothing open," she said.
One Decatur teacher told WAND last summer there was a pay incentive almost double what the salary is this summer. That has brought interest down. Plus, they are not necessarily placed in their original building working with kids they have not built a relationship with before.
Some programs are not understaffed like the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur, but it's still hard to find an open place.
