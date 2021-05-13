SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Pfizer vaccines are being administered to tweens and teens in central Illinois.
Memorial Health System Nurse Practitioner Molly Taylor administered the first dose of the shot today to her 12-year-old son Isaac.
"He told me before he wanted to be the first one on the list to get it, so I did my best to make it happen today," Taylor said.
The 12-year-old rolled up his sleeve on Thursday and received his shot.
"I feel fine. It didn't hurt that bad," he told WAND News.
Pfizer was recently approved for kids 12 years and older. Taylor said as a nurse practitioner, she did her research and knew this was the best option for her and her family.
"All of the evidence is showing how amazing it has done," she said.
Taylor worked in the respiratory clinic when it was opened March 2020 to help people who were infected with the virus. She recalled those days when she would have to make sure any clothes she had on while working in the clinic couldn't be worn into her house.
"He's seen all of that," Taylor mentioned. "I think he's so eager to just get this pandemic over with."
Taylor encourages parents to do their own research and talk with their primary care physician.
Memorial Health System announced children as young as 12 years old are able to receive the the Pfizer shot starting on Thursday at its Memorial Medical Center's South Sixth Drive-Thru Lab, located at 2950 S. Sixth St., Springfield. To schedule an appointment, click here.
