MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A nursing home in Monticello is trying to stay positive during the pandemic.
On Thursday, residents at Piatt County Nursing Home played bingo from their rooms and shared messages to their families letting them know they are doing fine.
Several residents wrote notes on whiteboards saying things like "We're Having fun + laying Bingo. Love you!!" And "I miss you girls. I'm doing all right. I'll be glad when I see you."
The nursing home shared several pictures of their residents on their social media page. Saying they wanted to send some family love.