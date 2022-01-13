DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Nursing homes across the country are feeling the burnout as the U.S. deals with another wave of coronavirus cases.
Robyn Ewald was on the front lines of the pandemic, treating nursing home residents at the Imboden Creek Living Center, when their facility became a hot spot for COVID-19 outbreaks.
"We went from being nurses to also being house keeping at times and dietary aids at times and just a lot of different hats that nurses had to wear, and not just the nursing hat," Ewald, the chief nursing officer at Imboden, told WAND News.
All of the Imboden Creek Living Center is now vaccinated, and the latest surge has only infected a handful of residents.
"It's not like it's over and done with and we can move on again. We're going to continue to see the little cases pop up," Ewald added.
But staff are facing a new hurdle - shortages and people calling out with COVID-19 infections.
"If you're short staffed on CNA's and you have to get out there and you have to do the nitty gritty care. When that resident really looks at you and say 'thank you, I appreciate you helping me today'. That's the reward. That is what I can go home with at night, knowing I made a difference in someone's life today," Ewald explained.
Administrator Molly Carpenter said she's also working with staff to be more flexible, shifting some nurses to part time hours.
"When things let up a little bit on the outside of here - in your life outside of here with your kids and your home and school - then you're still here and can bolster those hours back up again," Carpenter explained.
She is also supporting staff who are critical to caring for residents 24-7.
"If it wasn't for the staff that comes into work each day in every department, there would be gaps," Carpenter added.
She has also helped staff progress in their careers, with some moving from being a staff member on the floor to licensed members of the team.
"Whether they work in the kitchen or they work in maintenance or whether they're a licensed nurse or certified nurses aid, they matter. Every single one of them matters," Carpenter said.
Imboden does qualify for the new CDC guideline, which allows health care staff who test positive to return for work after a five day quarantine period instead of 10.
