CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - COVID-19 vaccinations are slowly pushing the world forward into the new normal. Assisted living facilities are at the forefront of life after the vaccines.
“It's just a happy growing place here ... it's just the spirits are so much better," Jennifer Gussman, the community relations director at Bickford Living, told WAND News.
Residents are finally feeling the perks of being fully vaccinated. Stan Gilles said his favorite part is the easing of restrictions when it comes to his family visiting.
“I like seeing my family. That's what I miss the most," Gilles said.
Gussman said she has noticed her residents are smiling more as activities and social time increase at the facility.
“Our residents are so much happier ... we have those smiles back on faces, and we have residents that are walking the hallways," she said.
Vaccinations at Bickford have been completed the last couple weeks, Gilles was the first to get his vaccine and he said life has changed drastically.
“I feel more open. (I) feel like I can go places and I can see people. They have my family to visit, it's a big change," Gilles said.
The CDC announced fully vaccinated people can be together in the same room without masks without social distancing. However, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department has yet to give facilities the green light to take off masks and ease restrictions even more.
“Even though they've been vaccinated, we want to make sure that we're keeping them safe until we're told that we can no longer use masks," Gussman said.
The biggest change at Bickford so far is the opening of a communal dining room. Now, residents can eat together as well as sit together to play games, such as Bingo.
“We're able to use the dining room again, which is a biggie, because we were having in our own apartment, ourselves, and it's, it's more social and I like it," Gilles said.
The changes might be small, but they mean the world to residents and staff.
"You see smiles, you see the conversations happening again, you see that family bond happening again. Instead of everybody just isolated to their rooms."
Bickford in Champaign is also open for new residents. Visit their website for more information.
