ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) – The National Weather Service in Lincoln says the Thursday afternoon tornado in Assumption was an EF-0.
The tornado, which touched down at the Kemmerer Village child care facility, was mostly limited to that property. An EF-0 is the lowest level tornado.
It had maximum winds of 75 miles per hour and its path lasted just 0.2 miles.
It touched down at 1:55pm and was on the ground approximately one-minute. There were no injuries.
Damage was limited to trees, cars and minor damage to buildings.
