CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Three small tornadoes moved through Champaign County early Sunday morning, National Weather Service officials confirm.
NWS leaders told WAND-TV Monday the EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Champaign, in the south side of Urbana and about 1 mile south of St. Joseph.
The storms passed through early Sunday morning, leaving behind noticeable damage. Rent Champaign leader Marcus Harris told The News-Gazette one of his employees woke him up after the storm because trees had blown down. He arrived in the south part of town to find fallen trees all over the place and several homes with parts of their roofs missing.
In one case, Harris told the newspaper a roof section weighing 3,300 pounds was flipped over in a front yard.
The Zavala family in Urbana says they heard the storm’s winds and took shelter in a crawl space. Jose Zavala, his wife and two kids emerged from it and found a damaged house, trees and fence. Zavala says he’s grateful his family made it through safely.
The paper says two large trees ended up on top of a house in St. Joseph. Several others were either uprooted or snapped.
Ameren Illinois began its Emergency Operations Center services at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday to help with Champaign and Vermilion counties with power restoration.