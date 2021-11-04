Macon, Ill (WAND) – The Bullet Trap owner, Dan Cooley, is watching a U.S. Supreme Court case involving the 2nd Amendment with great interest since it could lead to an easing of some gun control laws.
The case out of New York may determine where gun owners can carry their guns. New York law prevents people from getting permits to carry a gun unless they can prove a need above and beyond self-defense. Second Amendment advocates feel the law is simply in place to make it nearly impossible to obtain a firearm.
Justices on the court heard arguments for nearly two-hours on Wednesday. Although they typically don’t state their opinions it was clear by their questions several felt the law has significant flaws. It is the first major gun case in a decade.
Cooley told WAND News the case could impact other concealed carry laws around the nation. Possibly opening the door to ease restrictions in Illinois. The court taking up the case comes at a time when members of Congress look toward tougher gun control laws. Illinois in recent years has added restrictions on gun shop owners implementing a licensing fee to operate.
A ruling by the court is expected in late Spring or early Summer.
