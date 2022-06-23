MACON, Ill. (WAND) – The U.S. Supreme has overturned a New York law that prevented most average citizens from carrying guns outside of their homes. The courts decision came on a 6-3 vote.
“It’s a monumental decision. It’s everything we’d hoped for,” Dan Cooley of The Bullet Trap in Macon told WAND News. “It’s a right you have now and each state will have to come up with some sort of plan to allow concealed carry.”
New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the court decision “shocking.” She indicated the state will now look at prohibiting bringing guns into certain locations. “We do not need people entering our subways, our restaurants, or movie theaters with concealed weapons,” she declared.
New York law only allowed people with special needs to have a concealed carry permit. Gun owners argued to the court the provision prevented the average citizen from obtaining a permit.
