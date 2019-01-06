O' Charley's restaurant closing down in Forsyth

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- O'Charley's restaurant will be officially closing on January 13.
Below you can view the official statement made by Jeff Hingher, the senior director of marketing for O'Charley's.
"Our Forsyth location is closing on Jan. 13. As a longtime part of this community, we appreciate our guests and the many friends we made over the years.
We are also grateful to our team members who so capably served our guests and have assisted them in transitioning to other area stores or new employment.
Going forward, we extend a warm welcome for our guests to join us at our O’Charley's restaurants in Springfield and Champaign. A full list of locations is available at www.ocharleys.com. Gift cards may be redeemed at any O'Charley's location.”
