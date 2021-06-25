Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Music will be coming from the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Friday evening even if its raining. The Oak Ridge Boys will take the stage which is covered even if the audience gets a bit wet.
“It all depends on the conditions with the rain, with wind, and or course lightening,” said Mike Wilcott at the Devon. “Our number one concern is always the safety of our performers and our guests in attendance. So, we always take those things into consideration. So, if it’s just rain we can potentially still have a show.”
Those attending can wear rain gear. However, umbrellas are prohibited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.