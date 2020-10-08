DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Students at Oakwood High School in Danville are choosing to give back to the community, one check at a time.
The week of Oct. 5 was supposed to be their traditional homecoming week, but COVID-19 forced them to change their plans.
Teachers said students and staff look forward to the Homecoming Parade every year. Students build extravagant floats each year for the parade, but in 2020, students wanted to do something different. They donated the funds for the floats to four different local organizations.
"In our times, right now, we kind of need it. So, we all decided, each class decided to donate to a different local charity to help out our local communities," said Ricci Archay, a senior at Oakwood High School.
Ricci said they chose four different charities to give their parade funds to, including the Survivor Resource Center in Danville, Citizens Animal Rescue and Adoption in Tilton, Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville, and Vermilion County Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Lynn Anderson, a teacher and advisor, said the students wanting to give back is what their community is all about.
"It's just awesome to do it for the high school and the kids, you know, that's what it's all about," Anderson said. "It said something about the kids during this time, you know, that they can do good, whether things are going the way they want them to or not."
Ricci said she has always wanted to help people, and even though this is an unconventional year for the community, she still feels good about what her school has done.
"I hope it made them feel good. We still got a good thing to come out of it. And I think that's all we could have hoped for." Ricci said.
Oakwood High is trying to stay in the homecoming spirit, even though many events have been canceled. They have themed days and outdoor events for the rest of the week.
