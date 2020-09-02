CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Oakwood man who was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 57 Tuesday night has been identified.
John P. Wilson, 62, was killed in the single vehicle rollover crash that happened near mile post 228 on northbound I-57 just before 6 p.m.
Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
The death is being investigated by the Champaign Coroner's Office and the Illinois State Police District 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.