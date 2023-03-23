OAKWOOD, ILL. (WAND) - Residents in the Village of Oakwood made their concerns heard at a meeting on Thursday night.
Residents used the words sewage, soap and bleach to describe the smell of Oakwood's water. Local resident, Julia Gilpatrick, said on top of the poor quality, the billing price is high too.
"It tastes like chlorine really bad, and you know we're paying for our water bill. Then having to go buy water at the store, we can't do both. You know what I mean it's rough," Gilpatrick told WAND News.
Local property manager, Sandy Morgan, said she has seen and smelled it herself. Morgan attended the meeting to address quality and high pricing for her low-income tenants.
"Sometimes the water comes out a rusty color brown. And it's got like a sewage smell to it sometimes. We're government housing and some of my tenants are paying more on their water bill than they are their rent," said Morgan.
The village's water company, Prairie Path, hosted a customer workshop to address concerns. They were able to provide a program for those low-income residents with high bills. The enabled the residents the ability to apply for a fixed rate. The company also notified residents a change of meters is soon to come.
"We do offer a low-income rate for those customers who have financial hardships. I do encourage customers to apply for the low-income rate," said Justin Kersey, President of Prairie Path Water Company.
However, when asked about the water quality, Kersey claimed it meets or exceeds state and federal standards. He encouraged residents with quality concerns to reach out to the company directly for an on-site inspection.
"So if there is any incidents of their being unsafe water, we'll issue a boil order advisory but that's very inconsistent," said Kersey. "Our water quality does meet or exceed the state and federal standards."
Gilpatrick said the company told her it's safe to drink and use, but residents are still skeptical.
"You know you can't shower every day like you used to. You can't drink water or run water or wash dishes like you used to, you know what I mean it's rough," said Gilpatrick.
Residents can find a link to the low-income application here. For issues with service, contact the company for an onsite inspection via their website.
