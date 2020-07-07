DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The July heat has low-income and homeless adults heading to the Oasis Day Center in Decatur in an effort to stay cool.
Oasis had been closed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened just in time for the first big blast of summer heat.
“We’re making sure we have plenty of water. Plenty of snacks,” said Oasis Director Jeff Mueller, who is trying to follow guidelines keeping the number of people entering the center at a steady level.
“We’re operating on a 40 to 50 person maximum," Mueller said. "But we’ll rotate people in and out if we need to, to keep them cool.”
Oasis staff is also providing disinfectant wipes, face masks and hand sanitizer. The staff even keeps tables clean.
“They will wipe down all of the tables, wipe down the chairs. They personally serve all of the coffee, they serve the snacks. Limiting any of that touch,” Mueller said. “We’re just now getting back into business after the virus.”
Among the people taking advantage of the air-conditioned Oasis Day Center was Mary Williams.
“They always help people. They help everybody. They don’t turn nobody down,” Williams told WAND News.
The Oasis Day Center is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
