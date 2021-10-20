Illinois State Capitol (WAND) – Pushing for tough crime bills State Senate Republicans picked up an ally in Amber Oberheim Wednesday. Oberheim is the widow of Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim who was gunned down while on duty May 19, 2021.
“My husband went to work and did not come home,” Oberheim stated at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. “That morning our lives stopped and our world came crashing down. My husband, my girl’s father, our family rock was gone.”
She is supporting a package of Republican backed bills that provide stiff penalties for violent criminals, repeat offenders and felons in possession of a gun. State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet, has been leading the effort to get multiple measures passed in the brief fall veto session.
“Enough is enough it is time for action,” Rose told WAND News. “We’re talking about violent offenders who are walking our streets. Gun traffickers, car jackers.”
The bills face an uphill fight with the Democratic controlled legislature going in the opposite direction in 2021. Democrats passed a series of so-called police reform bills in January which will make it easier for offenders to get out on bond while awaiting trial.
The measures will be sponsored by State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, in the House.
