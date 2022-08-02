SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – An objection has been filed to the nominating papers of a Sangamon County Board Member.
The objection was filed against District 18 candidate, Donny Anderson who is said to have filed paperwork to run as a Republican against Sam Cahnman in the November 8, 2022 General Election.
The Sangamon County Electoral Board will hold a hearing on Thursday, August 4th at 10:00 am in the Sangamon County Board Chambers to discuss the objection.
The electoral board is comprised of State’s Attorney Dan Wright, County Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo and County Clerk Don Gray.
Any further questions should be directed to Don Gray, Chairman of the County Officers Electoral Board at 217-753-6707.
