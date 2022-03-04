DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An occupant of a Decatur home that caught fire will need to be relocated, responders said.
The fire was reported at 2811 E. Harrison Ave. Crews were dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. Friday. They made a fast fire attack and searched the residence for people inside.
A ventilation hole was cut in the roof to clear smoke and heat. The only occupant was able to get out of the home uninjured. They are receiving help from the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
