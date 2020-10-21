CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Wednesday night house fire has displaced the occupants of a Champaign residence.
Firefighters said the fire happened at 808 W. Healey St. Crews responded at 7:09 p.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the back of the structure.
Crews used multiple hose lines to put out the fire, which they said had spread throughout the home.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire.
There were no injuries reported and the cause was undetermined Wednesday night as investigators remained on the scene.
"The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan," a press release said. "Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count."
