CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A kitchen fire at a Champaign home has been ruled accidental, firefighters said.
Crews responded at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday to 710 S. State St. for a report of a stove fire. Occupants had called in the fire.
Firefighters found heavy smoke at the two-story house with fire extending to the stove. It was upgraded to a working fire by the incident commander.
The fire was quickly extinguished with a single hose line.
Crews attributed the cause of the fire to cooking. No firefighter or occupant injuries were reported.
The occupants were displaced due to damage.
"The Champaign Fire Department reminds everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan," firefighters said in a press release. "Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count."
