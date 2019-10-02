CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A kitchen fire displaced occupants of a Champaign townhome, authorities said.
Firefighters said they responded at 8 p.m. to Unit A at 602 S. Duncan Road, where they found a stove fire had started to extend to the rest of the kitchen. Flames were quickly put out with a single hose line.
An accidental fire started due to unattended cooking, crews said.
There were no injuries. It's unclear Wednesday night exactly how many occupants were displaced.
"The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling food," firefighters said in a press release. "If you do have a cooking fire, get out and close the door behind you to help contain the fire."