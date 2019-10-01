(WAND) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was observed in October 1987.
That year also marked the initiation of the first national domestic violence toll-free hotline.
In recognition of the month, each of the counties in Dove's service area will have a local Candlelighting Ceremony to mourn victims, celebrate survivors, and commend those who take a stand against this crime.
Events will be held on the following dates:
Shelby County
Thursday, October 3, 7:00 p.m.
The First Assembly of God Church
108 South Oak Street, Shelbyville
DeWitt County
Thursday, October 10, 7:00 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
701 S. Mulberry St. Clinton
Macon County
Tuesday, October 15, 7:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
204 W. Prairie, Decatur
Piatt County
Thursday, October 24, 7:00 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
214 S. Charter Street, Monticello
Moultrie County
Tuesday, October 29, 7:00 p.m.
United Methodist Church
216 W. Jefferson, Sullivan
Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence Certified Training will be offered through the Fall 2019 Dove Domestic Violence Education and Volunteer Training. Registration continues through noon, Friday, October 11. Dates are October 28, 29, 30, 31, November 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, & 13 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the Dean Simcox Conference Room.
For registration information, call Barb Blakey at 428-6616.