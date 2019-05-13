CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - One of three people charged with running a meth lab in Charleston has made a plea deal and been sentenced.
33-year-old John Klimaszewski was arrested and charged with manufacturing meth.
31-year-old Samantha Smith and 22-year-old Brooke Brown were also charged after officials had received information methamphetamine was being made inside the home at 116 4th St.
Police said items in the garage were consistent with the manufacture of methamphetamine.
As part of a plea agreement, Klimaszewski will serve four years in prison with credit for 45 days served.