DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Park Police are looking for the person who stole $1,000 of custom golf clubs from Red Tail Run Golf Course.
UPS delivered a box of “Taylor Made” custom golf clubs to a west side entrance door at the course, and an employee later found the empty box which had contained the irons behind the building, police said. They believe the theft happened between Friday and Wednesday.
Witnesses saw shoe impressions in the snow leading from the back of the building, and investigators believe a single person was responsible for the theft.
The clubs were 2019 Men’s right-hand model #HD1-P760, with clubs 4-PW and an approach wedge, authorities said.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Macon County Dispatch at 217-424-1311, and those tips can remain anonymous.