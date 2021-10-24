CHICAGO (WAND) - An off-duty Chicago police officer was injured Saturday evening after a train hit a patrol vehicle in the city's Elmwood Park, authorities said.
Police said the crash happened around 5:11 p.m. in the 7700 block of West Grand Avenue. According to authorities, an off-duty officer was driving an unmarked Chicago Police Department vehicle when the train hit it.
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
