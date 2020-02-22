EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Local firefighters spot a fire before anyone calls 911.
The Effingham Fire Department responded to a house fire at 605 West Fayette Ave. Saturday afternoon at 3:45 p.m.
An off-duty Effingham Fire Captain spotted the fire and alerted on-duty firefighters. the home is just two houses west of Effingham Fire Station 1.
Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke with an active fire on the second floor that had already made its way to the attic.
The crews initially went in to put out the fire but as conditions deteriorated they were withdrawn from the home.
Once they gained control of the fire, firefighters re-entered the home and put out the fire.
There were five people inside the home at the time of the fire. All members were able to to evacuate safely. One firefighter injured their back and was treated and released from St. Anthony Hospital.
Fire Chief Bob Tutko said the fire was caused by careless disposal of burned material. The home is likely a total loss.
A family cat died from the fire, but a second cat was rescued. The loss is estimated at $100,000.
Teutopolis, Watson, Dietrich and Altamont Firefighters assisted Effingham Firefighters.