CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Chicago Police say one of their own was shot while off duty early Saturday morning.
Police say around 3:28 a.m., two men including an off-duty Chicago Police officer were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 700 block of North Clark street in the River North neighborhood, when two unknown males approached them. One of the men fired shots into the vehicle before running off. Both the off-duty officer and the other passenger were shot.
Police say the officer was struck in the chest, arm and mouth. He was pronounced at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
The other man in the car was shot in the chest and arms. Police say he was taken to Northwestern hospital and is in critical condition.
Police have not identified a suspect.