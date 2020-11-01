LAS VEGAS, N.V (WAND) - An off-duty highway patrol trooper stopped a wrong-way driver early Saturday morning, while she was dressed as a Star Wars storm trooper.
Video from NHP Southern Command of the incident shows trooper Britta Foesch finding a Toyota Prius with tire damage, attempting to enter the highway going the wrong way on Interstate 15 just after 1 a.m. Foesch said she was on her way back from a Halloween party.
Trooper Foesch was able to stop the vehicle and phoned on-duty NHP Southern Command troopers who arrived on scene shortly after.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving without a valid driver's license and two traffic violations.
