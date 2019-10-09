DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A Danville police officer accused of battering his ex-wife and making death threats pleaded not guilty to charges.
Tilton man Brian Cornett, 39, was charged with two Class A misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and two other charges of Class C misdemeanor assault after a situation prosecutors said unfolded on the night of July 11, 2019 outside of the American Legion in Danville. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said he threatened to beat his teenage daughter and called her names.
At that point, Lacy said the husband of Cornett’s ex-wife told him not to speak to her that way and the ex-wife stepped between the men. Prosecutors said Cornett then threw his ex-wife to the ground after grabbing her shoulders. He’s accused of making death threats against the woman’s husband.
Cornett pleaded not guilty to his charges and requested a jury trial.
The suspect has served as a patrol officer with the Danville Police Department since November 2013 and is on administrative leave. He had to turn in his weapons and FOID card and is not permitted to have contact with the victims or visit their home.
A pre-trial hearing for Cornett is set for Jan. 7, 2020 in Vermilion County.