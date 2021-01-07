WASHINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A U.S. Capitol police officer who was on life support has died late Thursday.
Officer Brian D. Sicknick was hurt while engaging with supporters of President Donald Trump when rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday. He went back to his division office and collapsed, Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki told NBC News.
He died at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a local hospital. He was on life support before his family could see him pass.
Sicknick was 40 years old and had served on the force for 15 years. He was the fifth person to have died in relation to Wednesday's riot.
Awoman, identified as 35-year-old pro-Trump California native Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by law enforcement, while the other three people died from "medical emergencies."
The officer who shot Babbitt is on administrative leave Thursday as her death is investigated.
According to CNBC, more than 50 police officers were hurt when violence broke out.
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is resigning effective Jan. 16.
