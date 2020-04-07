TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A police officer recently stepped up to help a woman recover her stolen bike.
A Facebook post from the Taylorville Police Department said the woman, who had just bought a bike, rode it from Edinburg to Taylorville for a job interview at Aldi's on Friday. Officers said she placed it outside of the business and watched someone jump on and take off when she was on the way inside.
The woman chased after the thief, who was in possession of her backpack. The bag had in it her driver's license, social security card and "other hard-to-replace items", police said. She lost track of the suspect near Arby's.
After the woman called 911, Officer Alan Mills began looking for the suspect and recognized their description from a prior contact. He staked out the area and found the suspect on Cheney Street Monday.
The person was arrested and the woman reclaimed her bike and bag.
Oh - and she also got the job!
"Officer Mills, job well done," police said in the post. "We all thank you."