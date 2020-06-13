ATLANTA (WAND) - An officer-involved shooting at a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta has sparked an investigation and protests.
The shooting occurred just after 10:30 p.m. after Atlanta Police responded to a report of a man falling asleep in the drive-thru, forcing customers to go around his car.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Rayshard Brooks, 27.
The GBI said Brooks failed a police-administered sobriety test. then as police attempted to arrest him, he resisted. Officials said an officer drew his taser. Witnesses said Brooks grabbed it then the officer shot him.
Brooks was taken to the hospital where he later died. An officer was also injured in the incident before being released from the hospital.
Two officers involved have been removed from duty as officials investigate, according to NBC affiliate WXIA in Atlanta. Their names have not been released. NBC News was not able to reach the Atlanta Police Department.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Saturday that the GBI will turn over its findings to his department, but that his office has already launched its own "intense, independent investigation of the matter."
In cellphone video posted on social media by people who said they were at the scene, Brooks appears to be on the ground struggling with two officers before getting up and running away.
One of the officers appears to use a stun gun while running after Brooks. Moments later, gunshots can be heard.
A crowd of people gathered at the scene to peacefully protest the shooting on Saturday. The Georgia NAACP called for Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to relieve Police Chief Erika Shields of duty.
Brooks' killing comes amid global protests and racial injustice conversations following the death of George Floyd last month. Atlanta has seen numerous protests, some turning violent.
