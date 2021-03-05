CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - An officer-involved shooting happened Friday in Chatham, authorities told WAND News.
The reported shooting happened in the 1500 block of E. Walnut St. A Chatham police officer was involved in a situation where they fired their weapon.
The Illinois State Police, Sangamon County Sheriff's Office and Chatham police are on the scene.
A neighbor told WAND News she heard two to four shots at about 2 p.m. Friday and didn't think anything of it. Police then flooded the area.
She said she was shocked and hopes everyone is OK. It happened two doors down from her.
The scene was still active at 6:30 p.m. Friday but appeared to be dying down.
Details are limited at this time. WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.